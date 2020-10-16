[What's Cooking] Brighten Up Your Weekend with Some Crunchy Almond Cookies | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The festive season is about to start and it’s the time binge on sweet somethings. This Friday, we thought why not get something that’s a dessert and comes under both sweet and savoury. Put your hands together for Almond cookies with pistachios.

Simple yet delicious, these cookies are the perfect choice to enjoy with your family or satiating midnight hunger pangs. Just With a little help from your Samsung Smart Oven, making these cookies is an easy-peasy affair.

Check out the recipe

Cooking Time: 24 minutes | Serving: 250-300 grams

Ingredients

Refined flour: 115 grams

Margarine or butter: 50 grams

Powder sugar: 50 grams

Cardamom powder: ¼ teaspoon

Nutmeg powder: ¼ teaspoon

Chopped almond: 1 tablespoon

Chopped pistachio: 1 tablespoon

Saffron: As required

Milk: As required

Cooking Method

1. Sieve the flour

2. Cream the margarine and sugar very well until light and creamy

3. Add the saffron, cardamom and nutmeg powder and mix very well

4. Add the sieved flour and make dough

5. Roll out the dough using a little flour

6. Sprinkle a few nuts and give a light final roll

7. Cut into desired shape

8. Select an autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave oven

9. Press a START/+30s button. Display should show ‘preheat’.

10. When the microwave beeps, take out the crusty plate

11. Put cookies on the crusty plate on the low rack

12. Put them in the microwave oven and press a START/+30s button again

13. After cooking, cool the cookies and serve them

