[What's Cooking] Brighten Up Your Weekend with Some Crunchy Almond Cookies | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The festive season is about to start and it’s the time binge on sweet somethings. This Friday, we thought why not get something that’s a dessert and comes under both sweet and savoury. Put your hands together for Almond cookies with pistachios.
Simple yet delicious, these cookies are the perfect choice to enjoy with your family or satiating midnight hunger pangs. Just With a little help from your Samsung Smart Oven, making these cookies is an easy-peasy affair.
Check out the recipe
Cooking Time: 24 minutes | Serving: 250-300 grams
Ingredients
Refined flour: 115 grams
Margarine or butter: 50 grams
Powder sugar: 50 grams
Cardamom powder: ¼ teaspoon
Nutmeg powder: ¼ teaspoon
Chopped almond: 1 tablespoon
Chopped pistachio: 1 tablespoon
Saffron: As required
Milk: As required
Cooking Method
1. Sieve the flour
2. Cream the margarine and sugar very well until light and creamy
3. Add the saffron, cardamom and nutmeg powder and mix very well
4. Add the sieved flour and make dough
5. Roll out the dough using a little flour
6. Sprinkle a few nuts and give a light final roll
7. Cut into desired shape
8. Select an autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave oven
9. Press a START/+30s button. Display should show ‘preheat’.
10. When the microwave beeps, take out the crusty plate
11. Put cookies on the crusty plate on the low rack
12. Put them in the microwave oven and press a START/+30s button again
13. After cooking, cool the cookies and serve them
[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]