[What’s Cooking!] Bite into some home-made Dhokla

This week, let’s make a feather-light Indian snack – Dhokla
Simple, quick and healthy! This nutritious snack will certainly ease your mid-meal cravings.
All you need are these ingredients. So let's get cooking!
Cooking Time: 6 minutes| Serving: 200gms
Ingredients:
Gram Flour- 200gms
Warm Water- 75ml
Curd- 3 tablespoons
Green Chilli and Ginger Paste- 1 1/2 teaspoons
Fruit Salt- 1 1/2 teaspoons
Yellow colour- A Pinch
Salt- As per taste
Sugar- As per taste
Cooking Method:
Take a microwave safe bowl and great it with a little oil
In a separate bowl, mix the gram flour, curd, ginger-chilli paste and water
Add the salt, sugar, fruit salt and dash of yellow colour and mix well
Pour the mixture in a greased dish. Place it in the oven and let it cook
After the beep, the Dhokla is ready. Cut it into pieces. Garnish with coconut and coriander and serve with chutney
