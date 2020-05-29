[What’s Cooking!] Bite into some home-made Dhokla

Aren’t we all churning out some masterpieces in our kitchen these days! From finger-licking cheese straws to satiating banana bread, this has been a good time to discover your inner chef.

This week, let’s make a feather-light Indian snack – Dhokla

Simple, quick and healthy! This nutritious snack will certainly ease your mid-meal cravings.

All you need are these ingredients and your Samsung Smart Oven by your side. So let’s get cooking!

Cooking Time: 6 minutes| Serving: 200gms

Ingredients:

​Gram Flour- 200gms

Warm Water- 75ml

Curd- 3 tablespoons

Green Chilli and Ginger Paste- 1 1/2 teaspoons

Fruit Salt- 1 1/2 teaspoons

Yellow colour- A Pinch

Salt- As per taste

Sugar- As per taste

Cooking Method:

Take a microwave safe bowl and great it with a little oil

In a separate bowl, mix the gram flour, curd, ginger-chilli paste and water

Add the salt, sugar, fruit salt and dash of yellow colour and mix well

Pour the mixture in a greased dish. Placed it in Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook

After the beep, the Dhokla is ready. Cut it into pieces. Garnish with coconut and coriander and serve with chutney

To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone