[What’s Cooking] Add Some Spice to Your Weekend with Chicken Korma

Flavourful Fridays are back. And like very Friday, this week’s recipe is a tantalizing Mughal dish that everyone loves to dig in. Well, it’s Chicken Korma! A scintillating combination of braised vegetables and meat, this spicy dish is the perfect way to start your weekend with your loved ones.

Served best with flatbread or rice, complimented by mint chutney and a little help from your Samsung Smart Oven, the dish makes your meal a wholesome flavour bomb.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 18 mins | Serving: 500-550 grams

Ingredients:

Chicken: 450 grams

Cashew nut powder: 2 tablespoons

Ginger, garlic and green chilli paste: 2 tablespoons

Yogurt: ½ cup

Red chilli powder: 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder: 2 teaspoons

Oil: 3 tablespoons

Fresh cream: 1/2 cup

Garam Masala powder: 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder: 1 teaspoon

Salt: As required

Chopped Coriander leaves

Cooking Method:

1. Beat yogurt, ginger-garlic, green chilli paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt

2. Marinate chicken in this mixture for an hour

3. Keep the marinated chicken in the refrigerator

4. In a microwave safe bowl, mix the marinated chicken, oil and cook

5. When the microwave beeps, add cashew nut powder and garam masala. Press start

6. Once the microwave beeps again, mix the curry well and garnish it with chopped coriander leaves

7. Serve hot

