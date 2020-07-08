We’ve got Fan Mail, and it’s from a 9-Year-Old

For the past few months, I have started studying online using different gadgets. It’s a new and exciting experience.

When I first saw Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, for a nine-year-old school student like me, it was love at first sight.

It fitted well in my hands and was light to carry, which is very important for me. And when I saw it in my favourite colour, Pink, I just knew I had to tell dad to buy it for me!

The Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen. That’s the best part about it. The first thing I did was take out the S Pen and start drawing and colouring.

One of my favourite apps is Canva, using which I can make birthday posters and greetings cards. The S Pen works like magic on this app.

I love making short videos about clothes I wear or food I eat. These days, my father has been teaching me how to edit using the popular app Kinemaster. S Pen makes editing very easy.

Every day I make a to-do list on Samsung Notes and also take down notes my teacher or parents tell me something important.

I use apps like Study Geography to learn more about the world around me. I practice Mathematics on the screen of the tab instead of the whiteboard at home. It is much easier and fun!

The best part of the week is when I have my music classes. This is when I use the tab to watch videos, sing and save lyrics!

Staying at home, I do miss my school friends a lot. I chat with them over video calls and discuss school work and also share some laughs!

These days, I have also been teaching my Nani how to use technology. I use the screen recorder on the tablet and make short videos to help her.

The tablet has helped me find new hobbies which I had not discovered before. I never thought that I would say this, but now with Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, I find studying more fun and learning more interactive!

[Samsung Newsroom India took permission from Madhubani and her parents to publish this article]