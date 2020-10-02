Western Railway announces two superfast special trains

Western Railway has announced superfast special trains from October 1. The trains — Ajmer-Bandra Terminus and Udaipur-Bandra Terminus — would pass through Ratlam railway station and other railway stations of the division. These trains would be fully reserved. Reservation would be required for travelling in general coach too.

According to railway press release, 02996/02995 Ajmer–Bandra Terminus Superfast special train will be tri-weekly and run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Ajmer and from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

02996 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus special train will depart from Ajmer at 8.30 pm and reach Chaittarugh at 11.50 pm, Neemuch 1.15 am, Mandsaur 2.01 am and Ratlam at 3.50 am before ending at Bandra terminus at 2.20PM. Similarly train No.02995 Bandra Terminus to Ajmer special train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 4.15PM and will reach Ratlam railway station at 2.25 am, Mandsaur at 4.10 am, Neemuch at 5 am, Chaittaurgarh at 6.05 am and reach Ajmer at 9.50 am.

The composition of this pair of trains will be one second AC, four third AC, seven sleeper and four general coaches. Stoppages of the train will be at Naseerabad, Vijay Nagar, Bhilwara, Chittaurgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Varodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi and Borivali railway stations.

Similarly 02901/02902 Udaipur-Bandra terminus superfast special train will run tri-weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Bandra terminus and on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Udaipur. Train No 02901 Bandra Terminus to Udaipur will depart from Bandra Terminus at 11.25 pm and reach Dahod at 7.26 am, Ratlam 9.25 am, Mandsaur 11.03 am, Neemuch 12.10 pm, Cahittaurgarh 1.25 pm and Udaipur at 4.10 pm. Train No 02902 from Udaipur to Bandra Terminus will depart from Udaipur at 9.10 pm and reach Chittaurgarh at 11.05 pm, Neemuch at 12.30 am, Mandsaur 1.18 am, Ratlam 3.10 am, Dahod at 5 am and will reach at Bandra Terminus at 1.30 pm. Composition of this pair of trains will be two second AC, five third AC, eight sleeper and four general coaches. Stoppages of the train will be at Ranapratap nagar, Mawali Junction, Fatehnagar, Chittaurgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dahod, Varodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Borivali railway stations.