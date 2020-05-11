Western Army commander visits forward areas in J&K

A Defence Ministry statement said that accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC of Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Singh interacted with commanders of field formations.

The army commander was briefed about the operational and logistics preparedness and upgradation of the security infrastructure, the statement said.

“The army commander lauded the troops for their high moral and motivation.

“He appreciated the high state of preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any threat manifested by inimical and anti-national forces.

“He also commended the efforts of the formation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

While the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir Valley and in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts is guarded by the troops under the command of the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command, the International Border with Pakistan in Samba and Kathua districts is guarded by the troops under the command of the Chandimandir-headquartered Western Command.