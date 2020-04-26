West Bengal: IMCT writes letter, seeks cooperation over COVID-19 situation

The Inter Ministerial Central Team has written a letter to West Bengal’s chief secretary on Saturday. The team has flagged that the state government is refusing to cooperate with IMCT over providing logistical support and other relevant information.

The IMCT has also sought details about the Tablighi Jamaat attendees, many if whom were found to have tested positive for the corona virus, the team alleged that the state government was refusing to cooperate.

The team alleged, “Four letters have been written by the IMCT to the state government. No response has been received till date.” IMCT has also slammed the state government for failing to provide adequate security to the IMCT teams.