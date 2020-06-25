West Bengal govt extends lockdown till 31st July

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this after an all party meeting convened yesterday to discuss the COVID situation in the State. Chief Minister said, the decision has been taken in view of continuous rise of COVID cases in the State. She said that the lockdown will be extended with more relaxations.



She said that Educational Institutions in the state will be closed till 31st July. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Private Nursing Homes have been directed for cost effective COVID treatment. The all party meeting has also decided to form a Committee for preparing a resolution on “Amphan” grants which will be sent to the Central Government. Referring to the opposition party’s allegations, Chief Minister said that she has directed the Administration for smooth distribution of relief materials to the needy without seeing any party colour

Please share this news







