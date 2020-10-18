Well-marked low pressure arealies centered over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The well-marked low pressure area over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian off South Gujarat coast moved west-northwestwardsand lay centered over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 17th October 2020.

It is very likely to movefurther west-northwestwardsand concentrate into a Depression over eastcentral& adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places very likely over coastal Districts of Saurashtra during next 24 hours.

(ii) Wind warning

Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmphlikely to prevail over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours; 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph along & off south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts during next 24 hours.

It would increase, becoming Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over east central and northeast Arabian Sea from 17 th October evening and over central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea on 18 th October.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over eastcentral& adjoining northeast Arabian Sea on 17th October and over central and northwest Arabian Sea on 18th October; rough along & off south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts on 17th October.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into eastcentral& adjoining northeast Arabian Sea on 17th October and over central & northwest Arabian Sea on 18th October.

OBSERVED AND FORECAST TRACK OF WELL MARKED LOW PRESSURE AREA OVER EASTCENTRAL & ADJOINING NORTHEAST ARABIAN SEA BASED ON 0000UTC OF 17THOCT, 2020

