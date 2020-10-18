 Well-marked low pressure arealies centered over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates
According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The well-marked low pressure area over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian off South Gujarat coast moved west-northwestwardsand lay centered over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 17th October 2020.

It is very likely to movefurther west-northwestwardsand concentrate into a Depression over eastcentral& adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours.

 

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall

  • Light to moderate rainfall at a few places very likely over coastal Districts of Saurashtra during next 24 hours.

 

 (ii) Wind warning

  • Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmphlikely to prevail over east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours; 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph along & off south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts during next 24 hours.
  • It would increase, becoming Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over east central and northeast Arabian Sea from 17th October evening and over central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea on 18th October.
  • (iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over eastcentral& adjoining northeast Arabian Sea on 17th October and over central and northwest Arabian Sea on 18th Octoberrough along & off south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts on 17th October.

(iv)  Fishermen Warning

  • Fishermen are advised not to venture into eastcentral& adjoining northeast Arabian Sea on 17th October and over central & northwest Arabian Sea on 18th October.

 

 

 

 

OBSERVED AND FORECAST TRACK OF WELL MARKED LOW PRESSURE AREA OVER EASTCENTRAL & ADJOINING NORTHEAST ARABIAN SEA BASED ON 0000UTC OF 17THOCT, 2020

 

