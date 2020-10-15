 Well-marked low pressure area persists over south central Maharashtra and adjoining south Konkan: IMD | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates
The well marked low pressure area over south Madhya Maharashtra & adjoining south Konkan persisted over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 15th October 2020.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into eastcentral Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast and concentrate into a Depression over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Maharashtra – south Gujarat coasts during next 48 hours. It is very likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and intensify further.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall warning

  • 15th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places would occur over Konkan & Goa and adjoining Ghat areas of Maharashtra. Extremely heavy falls (>20cm per day) is also likely over south Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Maharashtra.
  • 16th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places would occur over Konkan & Goa and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Districts of south Gujarat.

 

 (ii) Wind warning

  • Strong wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph very likely to prevail around the system centre and over Madhya Maharashtra during next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter. Strong wind speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph likely to prevail over east central and northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra, Goa & south Gujarat coasts during next 12 hours.
  • It would increase, becoming Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph east central and northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra, Goa & south Gujarat coasts from today evening.
  • It would further increase becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 16th October evening and 55– 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over the same area from 17th October evening.

(iii) Sea condition

  • Sea condition will be rough to very rough over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from today evening till 18th October.

 (iv)  Fishermen Warning

  • Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Sea along & off Maharashtra & south Gujarat coasts and over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea from today, the 15th October onwards for the subsequent 3 days.

(v) Damage expected over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra

  • Damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards & drumstick trees and Horticultural crops. Minor damage to Kutcha embankments due to heavy rain.
  • Flooding / water logging in low lying areas, disruption of surface transport, landslides, water pooling etc. Also Roads could be wet & slippery.
  • Clogging of Drainage system and flash floods due to heavy rains.

 

