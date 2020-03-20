Welcoming the sparrow on World Sparrow Day

The initiative was started by Nature Forever Society (NFS) of India, founded by Mohammed Dilawar, an Indian conservationist. He started his work helping the house sparrow in Nashik. He was also named one of the Heroes of the Environment for 2008 by Time magazine for his efforts. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated in 2010 in different parts of the world.

Increased use of pesticides, change in the pattern of buildings and gardens missing from the houses have become the main factors why the number of sparrows has declined sharply in the past few years. Also, the radiation from the mobile and the TV towers has also been a cause of death of sparrows.

Birds navigate by sensing the earth’s magnetic fields and mobile radiations are known to disturb them and interfering with bird’s ability to move around.