Welcome to Beautiful Sound: Introducing the Stunning New Range of Headphones and Speakers by Harman Kardon®

Bringing together world-class audio and mesmerizing designs, Harman Kardon today launched its biggest new line up of home and personal audio in India. Loved for its premium design and comfort along with a beautiful signature sound, Harman Kardon is introducing the new FLY range featuring headphones in three models – FLY BT (Bluetooth), FLY TWS (true wireless) and FLY ANC (active noise cancelling), to complement every lifestyle. The brand’s high-quality audio and comfortable design takes center stage in the new series, further enhanced by the headphones’ integrated technologies and support for voice assistants.

In a slew of exciting launches, Harman Kardon is bringing the new versions of its flagship products- Aura Studio 3, Esquire Mini 2 and Onyx Studio 6 along with Harman Kardon Neo, the all-new portable speaker with a beautiful power packed sound. The new variants are a stunning combination of the highest quality audio based on years of research, along with finely-crafted designs that will elevate every room and setting. The new Harman Kardon range of audio products is now available on www.harmanaudio.in and leading retail stores, both online and offline.

“We understand that high quality audio is in more demand than ever now. Considering the changes that the new lifestyle has brought upon our consumers, we are going all out to cater to our discerning audience that won’t settle for the ordinary. The new HK FLY range offers an unprecedented combination of flexibility, captivating sound and intuitively designed form factor,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “We are excited to introduce the highly anticipated new models of some of our timeless and most loved products like Aura studio 3, Esquire-2 and Onyx. Harman Kardon has consistently brought next-level sophistication to each moment, along with a transformative audio experience.”

HK FLY Headphone Range

FLY TWS offers an untethered, comfortable and truly wireless experience. With its fast paring feature to connect to a smartphone, the FLY TWS provides full-functioned touch control, avoiding twisted wires or needing to constantly reach for a phone to control music. Ideal for commuters, the FLY TWS provides a transfixing audio experience for 15-hours of combined playback. With TalkThru functionality, users can quickly chat with a barista or say hello to a friend without skipping a beat. For impromptu conference calls, stay connected with the hands-free stereo mode for crystal-clear audio and suppressed ambient noise. Queue up a personal voice assistant by tapping the ear bud to activate the built-in smarts of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The FLY TWS, available at MRP of INR 10,999, is also rain and sweat proof, built to withstand commutes in less-than-ideal weather conditions.

The FLY ANC over-ear headphone with Automatic Noise Cancelling feature encourages listeners to get lost in the moment, aided by a comfortable and premium design. With 40mm custom drivers and a sound signature optimized for travel, the FLY ANC creates an immersive audio experience. Listeners can block out external noise for up to 20-hours of uninterrupted listening with Bluetooth and active noise-cancelling enabled. Effortlessly transition from watching a movie to taking a call with multi-point connection between two separate devices. A detachable audio cable, speed-charge capabilities and a hard-sided travel case provide flexibility and durability while traveling. For a seamless transition from work to fun, listeners can tap the earcup to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to play their favorite music or listen to their favorite podcast. Harman Kardon FLY ANC is available at MRP of INR 20,999.

The in-ear FLY BT model brings intuitive features in an effortless design. Harman Kardon’s signature sound ensures each note is captivating, while 8.6mm drivers guarantees 8-hours of active listening. The FLY BT is equipped with speed charge functionality, allowing users to quickly power-up their headphones before heading out the door. The neckband features magnetic earbuds, a high-quality fabric cable and compact storage pouch that provide a seamless, tangle-free experience, while retaining durability if listeners need to quickly toss the headphones in a bag or pocket. The FLY BT even supports smartphones’ native voice assistants – simply tap a button on the in-line controls to activate the Google assistant or Amazon Alexa. It is available at MRP of INR 5,999.

HK Aura Studio 3

It’s hard to believe that the latest iteration of the Harman Kardon Aura Studio is part of the line that goes back around 20 years. Like the original Aura Studio, the new Aura Studio 3 continues with its transparent enclosure and adds a new subtle ambient lighting effect adding more visual interest to an already timeless design and beautiful sound. The Aura Studio 3 emits high-quality sound through a 360-degree radius in a design with a minimal footprint that will fit into just about any space quite naturally. At its heart are two 15 W speakers with a tweeter and mids which combine with a 100 W subwoofer to produce a rich, room filling sound. HK Aura Studio 3 is available at MRP of INR 25,999.

HK Esquire Mini 2

Ultra-slim and portable, Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 is the perfect travelling companion and will fit into your briefcase or purse with ease. Even with a slim design, there’s no compromise on sound. The powerful super thin speaker drivers and specially tuned acoustics deliver high-fidelity sound. The Esquire Mini 2 features a conferencing system with noise cancellation for crystal clear conference calls anywhere. It supports up to 10 hours of playtime and comes with built-in powerbank to quickly charge your devices, so you will never run out of power again. With a variety of distinctive colors and included carrying pouch, the Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 is the ideal companion anywhere you go, even from your home office to your living room. HK Esquire Mini 2 is available at MRP of INR 11,599

HK Onyx studio 6

With its signature round silhouette, premium fabric cover and aluminum handle for easy portability, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 combines style and convenience in a sophisticated and refined Bluetooth speaker. It features an IPX7 waterproof design to use anywhere within the home without worrying. Offering up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and wireless dual sound, it can wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speakers for stereo. With its iconic yet subtle design, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is the ideal complement of any interior. HK onyx Studio 6 is available at MRP of INR 15,999.



HK Neo

Harman Kardon Neo delivers impeccable sound in a palm-sized, portable package. Compact, sleek and IPX7 waterproof, this ultra-portable speaker can play continuously for up to 10 hours, while its echo-cancelling speakerphone ensures crystal-clear phone calls. Available in three colors, the Harman Kardon Neo is easily transportable by its sturdy strap. On your desk or in the backyard, the Harman Kardon Neo fits beautifully anywhere. HK Neo is available at MRP of INR 7,999.