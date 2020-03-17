Welcome This Summer with Exciting Samsung Delight Offers on Frost Free Refrigerators; Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics and smartphones brand, today announced exciting Samsung Delight Offers on its Frost Free range of refrigerators on Flipkart and Amazon. Samsung Delight Offers will be available from March 19-22, 2020.

Under Samsung Delight Offers, consumers can buy refrigerators starting at INR 19,790 with discounts up to 25%, 10% instant bank discount, exchange benefits of up to INR 12,000 and no cost EMI as low as INR 1,650.

Samsung will provide these offers on its entire range of Frost Free refrigerators which includes the recently launched Curd Maestro refrigerators, Double Door refrigerators with Base Stand Drawer and Convertible refrigerators. These models are equipped with 10-year warranty on the compressor and Digital Inverter Technology with stabilizer free operation allowing the refrigerator to run on a home inverter as well as solar energy with reduced power consumption, and will be available in a variety of colour and design options.

“As a consumer centric brand, Samsung is committed to deliver best-in-class products with meaningful innovations. The consumer focus is shifting towards refrigerators that offer convenience, more storage space and energy efficiency. We are partnering with Flipkart and Amazon this summer to offer exciting Samsung Delight Offers on our Global Number 1 Frost Free refrigerators that are designed for Indian homes,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Price and Availability

Samsung’s Frost Free range of refrigerators, starting at INR 19,790 with discounts up to 25%, 10% cashback (instant bank discount (with SBI Credit Card on Flipkart and Amex & RBL Credit Card on Amazon), exchange benefits of up to INR 12,000 and no cost EMI as low as INR 1,650 will be available during Flipkart Big Shopping Days and on Amazon Summerfest from March 19-22, 2020.

Features of Samsung’s Frost Free Refrigerator Range

Curd Maestro : Innovation for Everyday Home

Curd Maestro refrigerator transcends the conventional refrigerator landscape in India beyond food storage and food preservation. Curd Maestro addresses the problems of curd making which are complex, time taking, and tricky.

Curd Maestro refrigerator ensures that nothing comes in the way of you and your precious family time, enabling curd preparation in five to six hours — five hours for soft curd, six hours for thick curd. One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.

Smart Convertible Refrigerators

Smart Convertible 5 in 1 Twin Cooling refrigerators come with five modes — Normal, Extra Shopping, Vacation, Seasonal, and Home Alone. The conversion modes are not only the perfect solution to different storage needs but every mode also saves energy. Twin Cooling Plus is a truly independent cooling system, with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer, preventing unpleasant smells from foods moving between the fridge and freezer.

The Normal mode enables optimal cooling both in the fridge and the freezer that helps getting ice faster. Extra Shopping mode comes with an added convenient feature that turns the freezer into the fridge to provide more space. Seasonal Mode & Vacation Mode give an option to turn off the freezer for seasonal requirements. Also, the usage of the freezer can be continued while you are travelling, by keeping your freezer on even when the fridge is switched off. Home Alone Mode lets users switch off the fridge space and use the freezer as a mini fridge.

Frost Free Refrigerator with Base Stand Drawer

The latest Samsung Frost Free refrigerators have been uniquely designed for Indian homes to offer extra capacity. Consumers can now store non-perishable vegetables in the Base Stand Drawer. This drawer gives the refrigerator a tall boy design preferred by Indian consumers. Now you can keep your vegetables, such as onions and potatoes at room temperature with ease without worrying about using extra baskets or wasting kitchen space.

New Design Patterns

Catering to the need for varied designs and patterns, the line-up will be available in new design patterns that add to the aesthetic value of the products.