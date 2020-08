These included extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all the 167 cities/towns in the state from August 21.

He has also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31.

Government and private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month.

Punjab is witnessing a massive increase in daily cases and an increase in deaths.