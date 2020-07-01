WEATHER UPDATE AND FORECAST FOR JULY 1 ACROSS INDIA

The axis of monsoon trough is still running north of its usual position and passing through Firozpur, Kaithal, Delhi, Hamirpur, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur, Digha then towards north Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan is persisting.

Another cyclonic circulation over the south east Arabian Sea of Kerala coast at 7.6 kms above mean sea level. Another cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area in a lower level. A cyclonic circulation is over Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining area. The north south trough is extending from East Bihar to coastal Odisha between 2.1 and 3.6kms above mean sea level. An offshore trough is running from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast.

Weather Activity in the last 24 hours:

During the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains occurred over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, parts of North Madhya Maharashtra and isolated pockets of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells occurred over Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Madhya Pradesh, parts of Assam as well as isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh.

Scattered light to moderate rains occurred over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, rest Uttar Pradesh, West and Central Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and parts of Gujarat region. Weather of Rajasthan remained almost dry.

Weather Activity in the next 24 hours:

During the next 24 hours, parts of Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and parts of Assam may get light to moderate rain with few heavy spells.

Scattered light to moderate rain is possible over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra, Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, east and Central Uttar Pradesh, parts of Western Himalayas, north and East Rajasthan, isolated pockets of Punjab, and Haryana.

Light rain with one or two to moderate spells is possible over Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Delhi may get isolated short spell of rain and thundershower. Weather of West Rajasthan will remain almost dry.

credited to Skymet Weather