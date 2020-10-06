Weather situation at major cities across country

In Mumbai, there will be generally cloudy sky with Light rain. The minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 32 degrees.

Chennai will have generally cloudy sky with light rain. The temperature is likely to hover between 27 and 36 degree Celsius.

Kolkata will witness have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis was 26 degree Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 32 degrees.

On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature was 17 degree Celsius in Jammu while the maximum will be around 35 degrees. The city is likely to have mainly clear sky.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was around 6 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 27 degrees. The city will have mainly clear sky.

Ladakh will have mainly clear sky. The temperature is likely to hover between 2 and 21 degree Celsius.

In Gilgit, the temperature is likely to hover between 7 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will have mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

In Muzzafarabad, there will be mainly clear sky. The temperature is likely to hover between 12 and 34 degree Celsius.

In Dehradun, the temperature will hover between 19 and 33 degree Celsius. The city will mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

In Chandigarh, there will be mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature was 19 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 34 degrees.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was 23 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 33 degrees. Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle.

The minimum temperature recorded in Ahmedabad was 25 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 35 degrees. The city is expected to have partly cloudy sky.

Guwahati will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the city was 25 degree celsius while the maximum will be around 34 degrees.