Weather Report: Track weather updates for today

The National Capital Delhi will have mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degree Celsius and maximum will be around 35 degrees.

In Mumbai, there will be partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature was 28 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 35 degrees.

Chennai is likely to have cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The temperature will hover between 25 and 33 degree Celsius.

Kolkata will have partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis was 27 degree celsius while the maximum will be around 35 degrees.

On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature was 18 degree Celsius in Jammu while the maximum will be around 34 degrees. The city will have a mainly clear sky.

Srinagar and Ladakh will have mainly clear sky. While the temperature in Srinagar will hover between five and 27 degree Celsius. In Ladakh, the minimum temperature was minus two degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 21 degree Celsius.



Gilgit will experience a partly cloudy sky. The temperature will hover between eight and 28 degree Celsius.

In Muzaffarabad, there will be mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature was 14 degrees celsius and the maximum will be around 33 degrees.

Chandigarh is witnessing clear sky. The minimum temperature was 20 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 35 degree Celsius.

In Ahmedabad, there will be mainly clear sky. The temperature will hover between 24 and 37 degree Celsius.

Guwahati will witness a generally cloudy sky. The minimum temperature in the city was 26 degree Celsius while the maximum will be 35 degrees.