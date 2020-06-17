Weather forecast: Muzzafarabad to see partly cloudy skies

The sky will be partly cloudy with possibility of development of thunder lightning. Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. The minimum and maximum temperature will hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.



On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius in Jammu while maximum will be around 42 degrees Celsius.

The city will observe mainly clear sky. In Srinagar, the temperature will be between 14 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The city will face mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. In Gilgit, the temperature will hover between 13 and 32 degrees Celsius with sky becoming mainly clear becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.



In Muzzafarabad, the sky will be mainly clear becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

The city will witness minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will be 26 while maximum will be around 32 degrees Celsius. In the South, Chennai will see generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

The temperature will be between 29 and 41 degrees Celsius.