Weather forecast for Wednesday

Mumbai will experience generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be around 30 degrees.



Chennai will have generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The temperature will hover between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius.



Kolkata will witness generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will be around 25 degrees celsius while the maximum will be 31 degrees.



On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius in Jammu while the maximum will be around 33 degrees. The city will have generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.



In Srinagar, the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees while the maximum will be 33 degrees. The city will have partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon or evening or night.

Ladakh will have mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The temperature will hover between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius.

In Gilgit, the temperature will hover between 20 and 38 degrees Celsius. It will have partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm.

In Muzzafarabad, there will be thunderstorm with rain. The temperature will hover between 22 and 35 degrees Celsius.

In Dehradun, the temperature will hover between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius. The city will have generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers.

In Chandigarh, there will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be around 32 degrees.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature will be 23 degrees celsius while the maximum will be around 30 degrees. The city will have generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.

The minimum and the maximum temperatures in Ahmedabad will be around 26 and 31 degrees. The city will have generally cloudy sky with heavy rain.

Patna will have partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the city will be 27 degrees celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees.

Guwahati will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the city will be 26 degrees celsius while the maximum will be around 34 degrees.