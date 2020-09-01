Weather forecast for Tuesday

Mumbai will have a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The city witnessed a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and will have a maximum of around 29 degrees.

In Chennai, the temperature will hover between 27 and 36 degrees Celsius. Generally cloudy sky with Light rain.

Kolkata will have Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be nearly 34 degrees.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius in Jammu while maximum will be around 34 degrees. The city is likely to witness Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

In Srinagar, the temperature will hover between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius. Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

Leh, Ladakh will have mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The temperature will hover between 12 and 22 degrees Celsius.

In Gilgit, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15degrees Celsius while the maximum will be around 29 degrees. Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

Muzzafarabad may have Mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The place witnessed a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees.

Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers expected in Itanagar. Minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 33 degrees.

Guwahati is also expected to have Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Minimum temperature in the city was 26 degrees Celsius while maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees.

Chandigarh will see a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees.

Ahmedabad will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain. Minimum temperature in the city was 25 degrees Celsius while maximum is expected to be around 31 degrees.

Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain expected in Patna. The temperature will fluctuate between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius.