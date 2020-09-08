We want to be the most consistent team this IPL: Rabada

The 25-year-old South African completed his six days of isolation on Sunday, and was back training with the rest of the Delhi Capitals’ squad on Monday evening.

“It feels good to be running in, and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones,” he said post his first nets session with the franchise this season.

Speaking on the prospect of playing after having been off competition for the last five months due to the pandemic, Rabada said it was a unique moment for everyone to be playing again now.

The second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL last season, Rabada also commented on how lockdown gave him the opportunity to take a break from cricket.

“It’s been a high volume of cricket in the past five years for me, but I really enjoyed the break at home. I was just chilling with my family, getting to see my friends (virtually) during lockdown. So yeah being home was the best thing,” he said.

Commenting on his team, which finished third in 2019, Rabada said he’s hoping for Delhi Capitals to be the most consistent team.

“We had a really good season, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps.

But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we’ve got a nice group put together, nice team,” said Rabada, who has 31 wickets in his IPL career in just 18 matches.