We should increase our exports from 1.25 lakh crore to 7. 2 5 lakh crore in coming Five years; Shri Goyal

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal said that we should increase our exports from 1.25 lakh crore to 7.25 lakh crore in coming five years in Uttar Pradesh (UP). He said with a culture of competition & excellence, UP has enhanced its potential to become a model of India’s export growth story. He said UP is number one in exports in country excluding the coastal states. Goyal stated that in coming five years with the help of Central Govt, exporters, artisans and indutires in Uttar Pradesh will get massive investment in defense ,railways, medical, mobile manufacturing and medical sector. The Minister further added that good governance and better coordination with central govt will bring better results for Uttar Pradesh.

Interacting with exporters and artisans on the sidelines of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Inaugural of Exhibition, Display of Handicrafts and interaction with artisans and exporters, in Lucknow, UP today the Minister said that UP is becoming the hub of Handicrafts & Handlooms. He called upon the artisans to showcase their artefacts and artistic carvings by using the latest technology and display the potential to carve India’s future. Thanking the women artisans for their contribution in promoting the traditional art and craft, Goyal said that it contributes not only in strengthening country’s economy but also help our women workforce to earn a respectable living. Goyal said women in India have art but need leadership and market connect. He asked the women artisans to work with confidence and dedication. He also said “When you really desire something from the heart and soul, all the universe helps you to achieve it”.

While answering the concerns of artisans Goyal said, ‘if we don’t connect artisans with market , traditional handicraft will disappear’. He urged that we should try to have a system that ensures future generation participation in handicrafts and export industry related work .

The Minister said that One District One Product scheme has been effectively implemented under the UP government and has aimed to bring an holistic approach to promote domestic industry. One-District, One Product will promote Skills, Startups, Industries & Farmers of UP, he added.

Goyal said we need a honest Government in UP which treats industrialists ,businessmen poor farmer and labour equally. He further added that this balance is indispensable for UP as well as for India’s growth.

Goyal also mentioned with tireless efforts, the State government under Yogi ji is ensuring a bright future for 20 crore people of UP. Today, UP is becoming a model & has ensured that benefits of all the central schemes reaches the last man. “Various initiatives have been taken by the UP Govt. to promote the welfare of handicraft artisans, with “Sabka prayas” we need to make sure, works of our artisans reach foreign markets”, he said.