We may be banning Tik Tok soon: US President Donald Trump

Trump said that he may take action soon against the popular video-sharing app and that mnight be as soon as Saturday.

The US President said tha he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to ban TikTok in United States.

Trump also made it clear that he was not in favour of a deal to let a U.S. company buy TikTok’s American operations.