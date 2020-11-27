Ways to legally play Andar Bahar in India

Andar Bahar is a very popular card game which has its roots founded in Bangalore. It is one of the most-loved games in India and is gradually increasing in popularity in many other nations.

However, there are some conflicts about playing the game legally. Being a game of chance, it is considered illegal to play it within the borders of India. This is based on India’s Public Gambling Act of 1867, which declares all games of chance as gambling and also declares gambling as illegal.

Nevertheless, the law has not been able to stop Indians from loving Andar Bahar. Many people are still in love with the game and are constantly looking for opportunities to play it. If you’re one of those looking for how to play Andar Bahar legally, we have listed a few solutions for you below.

Play on Online Casinos

At the moment, the best legal option to experience Andar Bahar online is by playing an at online casino. The Act only restricts Indians from gambling within the country’s territory and does not affect what they do outside. And since these Andar Bahar online casinos are located outside India, playing games online is technically playing outside India. For this, there are no penalties whatsoever. You can play for as long as you like without fears of being against the law.

There are tons of online casinos accepting India. You will also find different forms of Andar Bahar games on these casinos. You can play the video formats or the other format where you see a real-life dealer. Furthermore, these games are available for real money.

Not too long ago, a gaming provider recently developed an Andar Bahar game where the life dealers speak in Hindi. This makes it possible for you to sit at home and enjoy the game like you are in a real Indian brick and mortar casino.

Play at the Floating Casinos in Goa

While the Act prohibits gambling in general, it further allows each state government to regulate it within their state. Nevertheless, only a few states like Goa and Sikkim have permitted gambling. You can gamble legally in authorized places in such states.

The Casino ships in Goa, such as Big Daddy , offer Andar Bahar for real money. However, this will only be convenient for people in the state or those living close to the area. People who are far away will find it stressful to travel down for gaming. But if you’re so passionate about the game, traveling for it might not be a bad idea. The floating casinos in Goa are perfect for enjoying the game.

Download Andar Bahar Apps

Many downloadable Andar Bahar apps are available on the Google PlayStore for downloads. Examples include Andar Bahar Gold by MoonFrog Labs, Andar Bahar by Artoon Games, and Andar Bahar by Three Cards.

Andar Bahar Gold, for example, allows you to invite your friends to the game and play against them. It lets you choose different Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, and Bangla. Furthermore, you can chat with other gamers while playing. Furthermore, you can participate in competitions with many other players.

However, you cannot bet or win real money while playing with these apps. You are only allowed to wager with virtual chips or coins. Nonetheless, it is a great way to enjoy the game.