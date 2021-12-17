Warren Tea surges on entering into MoU with Dhunseri Tea & Industries

Warren Tea is currently trading at Rs. 86.00, up by 3.60 points or 4.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 82.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 85.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 89.00 and Rs. 84.25 respectively. So far 8513 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 105.15 on 28-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 43.05 on 25-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 89.00 and Rs. 78.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 98.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.72%, while Non-Institutions held 0 26.28% stake in the company.

Warren Tea has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhunseri Tea & Industries to dispose of one of its tea estate namely Balijan North Tea Estate located at Post Chabua, Dist. Dibrugarh, Assam. This monetization process of the asset of the Company is to turn around the financial prowess, reduction in finance cost, availability of more working capital, profit earning capability of the Company, to modernize and to upgrade the remaining business assets.

Warren Tea is engaged in the growing, harvesting, manufacturing and sale of tea.