Want Painless and Smooth Hair Removal? Know All About These Amazing Epilators

It is entirely normal to have body hair. To remove it or not is a personal choice. Most people opt for either waxing or shaving to get rid of their body hair. While waxing is time-consuming and super messy, razor shaving can give you nicks and cuts along with ingrown hair.

Want to try something different? An epilator is an excellent alternative to razor shaving and waxing. Epilators offer long-lasting results and give you silky smooth skin at home in no time. In addition, epilators are easy to use, super convenient, travel-friendly, and very cost-effective.

You just have to invest in an epilator once, and it will last you forever. An epilator will cost you much less than your yearly waxing and razor budget. It is not only good for your pocket but is also great for your skin. While using an epilator, you do not have to worry about saggy skin, ingrown hair, razor bumps, cuts, strawberry legs, etc.

Epilators are the masters of hair removal. This article will guide you through all the information regarding epilators. So continue reading!

What is an Epilator?

An epilator is an electronic device that works on your skin effortlessly to remove facial and body hair. This device eliminates hair straight from the roots, giving you velvety soft and smooth skin. It is an effective method for temporary hair removal and gives you the same results as waxing.

Benefits

It is cost-effective

Removes both body and facial hair

Provides long-lasting smooth skin

Better and convenient than waxing

Offers long-lasting results

Caters to all skin types

Tips for using an Epilator

Epilators can cause skin redness. Since redness takes some time to go away, epilate at night so that your skin goes back to its normal colour by morning

Some epilators have speed settings. Start from a low setting, then slowly and gradually increase the speed.

Move the device slowly across your body for best results

Moisturise your skin after using an epilator to avoid any irritation or redness

Always make sure to clean the epilator after each use to prevent the risk of skin infections

Where to Use An Epilator?

While most epilators remove hair from legs and hands, they also come with various attachments to cater to other body parts, including the face, arms, underarms, and bikini lines. In addition, you can use different attachments to remove unwanted hair from sensitive areas gently.

How To Use An Epilator

Prep your skin by exfoliating it properly

Use body scrubs to get rid of any dry skin

Start the machine at the lowest speed setting to let your skin get comfortable with the epilator.

Hold the epilator close to your skin but do not apply too much pressure

Use the epilator against your hair growth for better results

Once you are done, use aloe vera gel or moisturising cream to prevent skin irritation or redness

Things to Remember

Exfoliate

Before using an epilator, make sure you exfoliate to get rid of dead skin from your body. Exfoliation helps remove excess oil and dirt from the skin, loosens the hair follicle, and improves results.

Go for wet epilation for sensitive skin.

If you have sensitive skin, go for wet epilation so that the tweezers do not run directly on your skin. Use a waterproof epilator to get smooth and velvety soft skin.

Things to Avoid

Don’t go for sensitive areas first.

Be kind to your skin. Do not put any sort of pressure, especially on the sensitive areas of your body. Instead, start with the areas you are most comfortable with, then gradually move onto the sensitive areas.

Don’t go overboard with Epilators.

Just because you have missed out on removing some hair, avoid using the epilator on the same area over and over again. It will cause more irritation to the skin and increase the chance of ingrown hair. Instead, be patient and work on small areas for best results. If an epilator is irritating your skin, you can look for a hair removal cream.

An Epilator is an excellent alternative to waxing and shaving to get rid of unwanted body and facial hair. It is safe, gentle, provides long-lasting results, and is cost-effective. Though it is a little painful in the beginning, with time, your skin will adapt to the use of an epilator. Try different speed settings to see which speed suits you the best.

Always try it on your legs and arms first, as the pain threshold is more in these areas. Then eventually, with practice, you can go forward to the sensitive parts of your body. So, if you are someone who wants a painless, non-messy hair removal experience, get yourself an epilator today. We hope this article was helpful for you and we were able to clear all your doubts regarding an epilator.

