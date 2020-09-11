VP Venkaiah Naidu undergoes COVID-19 test ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session

The Members have been asked to get their test done within 72 hours before the commencement of the session at any hospital or laboratory authorized by the government or at Parliament House Complex.

For the convenience of the members, three Test Centres are functioning in Parliament House Annexe from today. The members have also been requested to ensure that their test report is sent in advance to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat through a designated e-mail, to avoid any inconvenience at the time of their entry into the Parliament House during the session.

Similarly, RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for the employees of Parliament Secretariats and other agencies deployed in Parliament House Complex who remain in close proximity of the members during the course of performance of their duties.