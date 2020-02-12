VP Venkaiah Naidu holds bilateral delegation-level talks with Vietnamese counterpart

The Vietnamese Vice President arrived in New Delhi last night on a three-day state visit to India. The direct flight between India and Vietnam will be announced this evening.

During the visit, Dang Thai Ngoc Thinh will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Vietnamese Vice-President is scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya tomorrow. Vietnam is India’s close strategic partner in ASEAN and plays an important role in the country’s Act East policy.

The relations are marked by mutual trust and understanding as well as strong cooperation in regional and international fora. The visit of Vietnamese Vice-President will strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2016 between the two countries.