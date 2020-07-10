VP advises DU authorities to continue quota seats for talented artists

Vice President, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Delhi, made these remarks in a meeting with the Pro-Vice Chancellor & Dean Colleges, Delhi University who called on the Vice President on Friday morning. They briefed him about various issues including the issue of Extra Curricular Activities quota for admission to first year college. The Vice President was earlier also briefed on this issue by Secretary, Ministry of HRD.

During the meeting, the Vice President was also briefed on Open Book Examination System & filling in of pending appointments of Registrar, Comptroller of Examination, Librarians, Principals of Colleges & other officials.

He suggested to the University to take prompt action on finalizing the examination calendar as well as on filling up vacant positions in the University.