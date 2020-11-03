Voting underway for Presidential elections in USA

The election to the next American President is witnessing a great voter turnout. Nearly 100 million votes have already been cast through mail ballots and in-person early and advanced voting.



The prime contenders to the post are the incumbent President from the Republican Party Donald Trump and the Democrat candidate Joe Biden. With nearly 240 million eligible voters, world’s oldest democracy witnesses one of the most crucial elections in the world politics.



Due to the ongoing Corona pandemic, several states in the US relaxed the provisions for early and advanced voting this time.This is why nearly 73 per cent of the total ballots cast in 2016 presidential elections have been recorded even before the election day this year.



Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump looks confident of his supporters and is asking people to vote in the name of economic reforms, employment generation and practical approach in handling of the covid pandemic.



The Democrat candidate Joe Biden on the other hand, has repeatedly attacked the handling of the pandemic situation in the country. He also has promised to widen the ambit of the Affordable Care Act or the popularly known ‘Obamacare’.