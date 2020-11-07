Voting numbers tell a clear and convincing story, says Democrat Candidate Joe Biden

Joe Biden has said that the voting numbers tell a clear and convincing story that the Democrats are going to win the Presidential race.

In his address to the nation, he said that people have given the mandate to the Democratic Party to take action on COVID, Economy, Climate change and systemic racism. Joe Biden asked everyone to remain calm and patient and urged people to let the process take its course as the votes are still being counted in key states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina.

Earlier, when the counting began on Friday, Democrats registered a significant lead in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. The party has also been able to gain lead in the traditionally Republican stronghold state of Georgia.

Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes whereas incumbent President and Republican party candidate Donald Trump stands at 213 electoral votes.

Democrats have already managed to flip Wisconsin and Michigan in this Presidential Election. Georgia with 16 electoral votes and Pennsylvania with 20 electoral votes will give Biden a substantial lead in the race to the White House. Democratic Party is also leading in Arizona and Nevada.

In the 538-member electoral college, the candidate needs to secure at least 270 electoral votes to be declared as the Presidential Elect.