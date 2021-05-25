Volunteers hold UMC responsible for deaths of abandoned bovine in Udaipur

Udaipur : Reports of deaths of over hundreds of bovines that were released in the Kewda- ki- Nal sanctuary area from the shelter house of Udaipur Municipal Corporation have infuriated activists and animal lovers. Organisations have demanded stringent action to be taken against the authorities responsible for the cattle deaths. Udaipur Municipal Corporation catches stray cattle found on roads that create problems for commuters as well as dirty the roads with their waste. Such animals are taken to the enclosure at Balicha.

Cattle owners who turn up to get back their animals have to pay a five thousand rupees fine and 200 rupees per day charge for fodder fed to the animal during the period it was kept at the house. According to sources, generally only owners of milch animals turn up to claim them while the others become a liability for the corporation.

Over 250 bovines had been accumulated at the shelter house and hence the corporation authorities released them in the sanctuary area where large number of cows fell prey to the wild animals and leopards. Many died of starvation. Villagers reported carcasses and bad smell emitting from the area that made life miserable for them.

UMC commissioner Himmat Singh Barhat said as per the provisions, stray animals can be kept at the coin house for a fortnight but the cows were kept for almost an year. Bidders were not interested in buying them so we contacted gau-shalas too but none came ahead to claim.

The officer said the cows were released in pasture land as per the norms but if mass mortality is reported, they would not be released. Gaurav Nagda, District president of Shiv Sena said the responsible authority should be prosecuted under provisions of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Cows Conservation Act.

