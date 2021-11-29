Voltas trades higher on planning to set up compressor manufacturing unit in partnership with international partner

Voltas is currently trading at Rs. 1178.05, up by 13.90 points or 1.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 1164.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1164.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1180.00 and Rs. 1131.55 respectively. So far 9163 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1356.90 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 767.00 on 27-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1238.00 and Rs. 1131.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 38761.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 30.30%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 54.16% and 15.53% respectively.

Voltas is planning to set up a compressor manufacturing unit in partnership with an international partner and will invest around Rs 500 crore. The company has already filed for PN3 (Press Note 3) approval and it is waiting for it. The company’s international partner is one of the largest compressor manufacturers globally.

Voltas is among India’s leading air-conditioning, refrigeration and engineering services companies.