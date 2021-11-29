Vodafone Idea rings loudly on demonstrating range of 5G-based technology solutions

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at Rs. 11.57, up by 0.71 points or 6.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 10.86 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 11.94 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 12.39 and Rs. 11.05 respectively. So far 134279636 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 13.80 on 15-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.55 on 05-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 12.39 and Rs. 10.23 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 32930.76 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.58% and 22.37% respectively.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has demonstrated a range of 5G-based technology solutions as part of its ongoing 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum in Pune, Maharashtra and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. With the purpose for a better tomorrow, the company has been conducting 5G trials and developed a wide range of use cases relevant for Enterprises and Consumers in India.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.