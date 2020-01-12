Viswanathan Anand plays draw with Vladislav Artemiev at Tata Steel Masters

Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway played against one of his arch-rival Anish Giri of Holland and the result was another draw. The biggest headline of the day was 16-year old Iranian Firouza Alireza who made a superb start to his maiden campaign in a super tournament defeating Vladislav Kovalev.

Local hopeful Jorden Van Foreest was the other winner of the opening day at the expense of Yu Yangyi of China. Meanwhile in the Challengers section being organized simultaneously, Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly scored a fine victory over Max Warmerdam of Holland while another Indian talent Nihal Sareen played out a draw with Nils Grandelius of Sweden.

