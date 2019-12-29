Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88 in Bengaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, former minister Uma Bharati among others paid their homage to the departed soul in Udupi.

Three days mourning has been declared in the state.

The Mortal remains of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami was taken from Udupi to Bengaluru for last rites. State honours was given to Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami in Udupi. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present.

VICE PRESIDENT EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER DEMISE OF VISHWESHA THEERTHA SWAMI



Vice President M Venkaih Naidu condoled the demise of Vishwesha Theertha Swami. Vice president in a tweet said that “I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Vishwesha Theertha Swami, the revered seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt, in Udupi today. He made history by being the only seer among the seers of the Ashta mutts of Udupi to have performed five biennial Paryayas. He was a learned scholar, a dedicated philanthropist and a committed reformist. His passing away is a great loss to the nation.”

