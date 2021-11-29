virusBharti Airtel trades in green on the bourses

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 740.25, up by 2.80 points or 0.38% from its previous closing of Rs. 737.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 746.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 754.60 and Rs. 727.45 respectively. So far 251918 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 781.90 on 24-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 451.86 on 01-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 781.90 and Rs. 727.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 435321.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.02% and 5.13% respectively.

Bharti Airtel has withdrawn certain data benefit coupons it was offering through its app on some of the prepaid plans, to ‘avoid any confusion’ among consumers about the offerings and comparisons between various plans.

However, Airtel also continued to offer extra data benefits of additional 500 MB on select packs as a promotional coupon.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.