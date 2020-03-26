Virtual G20 Summit to be held through video conferencing today

Chaired by Saudi Arabia, the summit will discuss a global response to COVID- 19 crisis. Saudi Arabia, the chair of the G20 this year, is coordinating the video summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that G-20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, PM Modi said, he is looking forward to productive discussions at the G20 Virtual Summit.

G20 members will be joined by leaders from the invited countries – Spain, Jordan, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as international organizations – United Nations, World Bank, IMF, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization.