Virtual classes ‘First Bell’ begin for State school students in Kerala

This is an effort by the State Education Department to ensure that the students do not miss out on lessons due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

In the first week, the classes are telecasting on a trial basis. These will be repeated in the second week.

The session began with an inspirational song by renowned singer K.S Chitra.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered best wishes to students in a video message.

The sessions will be held from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday for all classes from 1 to 12, except class 11, on the channel.

The time slots for different classes vary from half-an-hour to two hours.

The sessions on Victers channel will be available simultaneously on the KITE Victers website, mobile app, and social media pages.

Kerala State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is monitoring the academic process and Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is taking up the technical coordination.

\Class teachers and school headteachers have been given the task of ensuring that students have access to television, smart phone or computer, and Internet for the classes.

