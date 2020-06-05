Virtual celebrations on World Environment Day with focus on Urban Forest

It is the biggest annual event in the world run by the United Nations to mark the environmental awareness among the people. It’s main aim is to raise awareness to protect nature and look at various environmental issues that are growing day by day.

World Environment Day 2020 focuses on Biodiversity and will be hosted in Colombia in partnership with Germany.

In India, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change will be holding virtual celebrations of World Environment Day on this year’s theme with focus on Nagar Van, Urban Forests.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will address the gathering on this occasion which will commence from 9 in the morning today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest Mann Ki Baat on last sunday said that every Indian should pledge to create some difference to bring about positive change for the environment.



India though having less land mass and more human and cattle population has nearly 8 percent of biodiversity.

The country is endowed with rich biodiversity having several species of animals and plants and hosts 4 of the 35 global biodiversity hotspots containing several endemic species.

Biodiversity conservation has traditionally been considered confined to remote forest areas but with increasing urbanization a need has arisen to safeguard and save biodiversity in urban areas also.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change relaunched a scheme for creating urban forest in 200 corporations and cities because all these cities have gardens but not forest.

The urban forest will help in creating and enhancing the lung capacities of these cities.



In Pune city, the Wajre Urban Forest, on a land area of 40 acres has been developed.

The area has more than 65,000 trees, 5 ponds and 2 watch towers and is rich in biodiversity with 23 plant species, 29 bird species, 15 butterfly species, 10 reptiles and 3 mammal species.

Not only the Urban Forest project is helping maintain ecological balance, but also provides city dwellers a good walk way and a place to be for the morning and evening walk.