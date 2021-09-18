Vipul Organics executes MoU to acquire land in Gujarat

Vipul Organics has initiated and executed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the process of acquisition of an industrial land situated in Saykha GIDC, Saykha Industrial Area, Gujarat admeasuring 24626.52 sq. mtr. for expansion of its manufacturing activities in Chemical Intermediates. The Company expects completion of this process by December 31, 2021.

Presently, the Company’s manufacturing activities are limited in the State of Maharashtra; after acquisition of said industrial land in the State of Gujarat, the Company will have its manufacturing footprints in Gujarat also.

Vipul Organics is a manufacturer & exporter of dyestuffs like Napthol, Naphthol, Fast Bases, Fast Colour Bases, Fast Colour Salts, Fast Salts, Fast Black, etc.

