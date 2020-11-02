Violence over alleged Facebook post on prophet cartoon controversy in Bangladesh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

A mob of people alleging hurt religious sentiments burnt several houses belonging to the minority Hindu community in Korbanpur of Muradnagar in Comilla district of Bangladesh on Sunday over an alleged Facebook post on the issue of the cartoon of Prophet Muhammad published in a French magazine and subsequent statements by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The news agency UNB quoted the local police station in-charge that several houses have been torched in the incident on Sunday. Local fire service personnel were called to bring the fire under control.

The persons who allegedly posted the controversial comments on Facebook have been arrested by the police after a case was lodged against them under the Digital Security Act (DSA) of Bangladesh. The local police said that the process to file a case over the attack is also underway.

Senior police officials rushed to the place of incident to bring the situation under control. Police have deployed additional force in the area to maintain law and order. The local administration said that the situation is under control.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka