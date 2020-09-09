Vikas Krishan gets nod to train in United States till November 30

He will be travelling to the US later this week along with his coach Ron Simms Jr. and they will train at the Alexandria Boxing Club in Virginia till November 30.

Speaking about his training in the US Santiago Nieva said, “It will be a very good experience for Vikas. He’s been in the national team for so many years and for him, it is a good time for him to go and do a little bit different. After he comes back, we will focus on the camps and different tournaments for the Olympic-style boxing ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.”

Vikas, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), has been approved a financial assistance of Rs 17.5 lakhs for the duration of the visit.

-Tapas Bhattacharya