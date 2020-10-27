Vigilance Awareness Week begins across country today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year during the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls on 31st of October.



The CBI is hosting a 3-day national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption beginning from Tuesday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference via video conferencing Tuesday evening.

The CBI organizes this national conference coinciding with ‘Vigilance Awareness Week.



The three day conference will discuss various issues including the Challenges in investigation in foreign jurisdictions; Preventive Vigilance as a Systemic Check against Corruption; Systemic improvements for financial inclusion and prevention of bank frauds.



Besides, it will also discuss effective Audit, latest amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act as an impetus to the fight against corruption; Capacity Building and Training; Multi Agency Coordination, Emerging Trends in Economic Offences, Cyber Crimes and Transnational Organized Crime-measures.



The Conference will also bring policy makers and practitioners on a common platform enabling them to combat corruption through systemic improvements and preventive vigilance measures.



Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will also address the Inaugural Session.