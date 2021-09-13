[Video] Where Style Meets Innovation: Unboxing the Galaxy Z Series Thom Browne Edition

Samsung Electronics’ previous collaborations with iconic fashion designer Thom Browne have resulted in stand-out products that embody both the cutting-edge innovation of the Galaxy legacy as well as the timeless luxury that Thom Browne is known for – and the brands’ latest collaboration for the Galaxy Z series is no exception.
For those looking to get a closer look at the much-anticipated products, the wait is finally over. Take a look at the video below for a hands-on unboxing of the Galaxy Z series Thom Browne edition, and experience the unique collaboration for yourself.
