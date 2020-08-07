[Video] Watch Samsung Unveil 5 Powerful New Devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2020

On August 5, Samsung Electronics hosted its first-ever virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, where it officially introduced five new Galaxy devices created to empower consumers in a rapidly changing world.

The exciting event, which was livestreamed from Korea, kicked off with the unveiling of the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra – productivity powerhouses that combine top-of-the-line specs with an even more versatile S Pen. The smartphone series’ debut was followed by presentations introducing the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch3 – devices designed to help users maximize work, play, and everything in between.

The event also saw Samsung strengthen its leadership of the foldable smartphone segment and open the door to a new mobile era with the introduction of its third foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold2. The groundbreaking smartphone’s reveal concluded a showcase that was chock full of eye-catching moments, including a surprise appearance by K-pop phenomenon BTS.

If you missed it, check out the video below to experience the excitement of Galaxy Unpacked for yourself.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>