[Video] Unlocking Next-Level Mobile Experiences with the Exynos 2100

Samsung’s launch of the Exynos 2100 has set a new standard for mobile processors. The company’s latest video (embedded below) places the processor’s powerful performance front and center, visualizing its ability to take everything from multitasking to mobile gaming to the next level.

Having made its official debut at Exynos On 2021, the Exynos 2100 is not only Samsung’s most advanced mobile processor yet, but also its first premium 5G-integrated mobile processor to be built on the 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node. Combining powerful processing with fast 5G connectivity and intelligent AI acceleration, the Exynos 2100 delivers the level of performance needed to enable a new wave of seamless and immersive mobile experiences. The processor is capable of performing up to a whopping 26 trillion operations per second (TOPS), with more than twice the power efficiency of the previous generation.

Check out the video below to see how the Exynos 2100 makes virtually everything you love to do on your phone faster and more efficient.

