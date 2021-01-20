[Video] Unboxing the Galaxy S21 Series

The wait is finally over. Samsung has officially unveiled its latest flagship series – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Built to deliver next-level mobile experiences, the Galaxy S21 series is packed with innovative features that will make everything you do on the smartphone simply more epic.

Can’t wait to get your hands on these devices? Don’t worry, we’ve got a special surprise for you.

Check out the videos below for the Galaxy S21 series unboxing experience.

