[Video] Samsung Shares a Sneak Peek for Galaxy Unpacked with New Visual Teaser Campaign

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event is just around the corner and Samsung has dropped more hints about the upcoming devices.

Samsung has always designed products that empower people to connect, create and communicate more easily, with new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. This teaser campaign was created to showcase how these new devices will power our work, and our play, giving consumers greater flexibility to adapt to our changing world. To show this, the spot features a seemingly liquid symbol with a bronze hue, matte finish that continuously shifts into a variety of shapes, mirroring the seamless functionality that the devices power.

Just over a week ago, Samsung published on its social channels a series of posts featuring a liquid symbol that continuously changes shape, mirroring the seamless functionality the Galaxy experience offers. These striking yet elegant visuals will now be featured on the façades of iconic landmarks around the world, giving Galaxy fans a taste of what’s to come. The installation will make its debut at the COEX building in Seoul on July 23, followed by appearances at Times Square in New York, FNAC in Madrid, Piccadilly and Waterloo in London, and Central Railway Station in Warsaw.

“As the world faces unprecedented times, connections with people and access to information are more important than ever. As a leading brand, we have a responsibility to help society move forward,” said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our first virtual Galaxy Unpacked will be broadcasting from Korea, where we will be revealing new products focused on meaningful innovations that make this promise possible, and this campaign is designed to give our consumers an early glimpse. We encourage you to join us on August 5th to learn more.”

What will Samsung reveal at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020? Check out the video and images below to see if you can find any more clues.

