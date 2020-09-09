[Video] Samsung Mobile Experts Break Down the Galaxy Z Fold2: Camera & Flex Mode

Combining pro-grade camera technology with the best of Samsung’s foldable innovations, the Galaxy Z Fold2 empowers users to capture experiences exactly the way they envision.

Whether it’s taking a group selfie or a hyperlapse video at night, Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Fold2 allows users to shoot from more angles than ever before. With the addition of advanced video features and Auto framing, Samsung’s latest foldable device makes it effortless for users to capture breathtaking footage.

Check out the video below to hear Samsung experts explain the key camera features of the Galaxy Z Fold2 and how they work together with Flex mode to deliver innovative photo and video experiences.

*Subtitles are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic and Korean